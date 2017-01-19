South Lake Tahoe Police Find Missing 75-Year-Old Man

South Lake Tahoe Police officers say they have found a 75-year-old man missing since early Thursday morning.

Police say Daniel Trevis was found on Park Avenue, wrapped in a blanket, less than a mile from his residence.

Trevis was awake, and alert, but was very cold.

Investigators have contacted Trevis’ son, and are currently arranging for a medical evaluation for Trevis to ensure he is examined and alright.

Police say Trevis was considered at risk because he suffers from dementia.