South Lake Tahoe Police Find Missing 75-Year-Old Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Find Missing 75-Year-Old Man

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Trevis Daniel Trevis

South Lake Tahoe Police officers say they have found a 75-year-old man missing since early Thursday morning. 

Police say Daniel Trevis was found on Park Avenue, wrapped in a blanket, less than a mile from his residence.

Trevis was awake, and alert, but was very cold.  

Investigators have contacted Trevis’ son, and are currently arranging for a medical evaluation for Trevis to ensure he is examined and alright.

Police say Trevis was considered at risk because he suffers from dementia. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.