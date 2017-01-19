Lyon County Road Crews Continue to Repair Major Drainage Systems - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lyon County Road Crews Continue to Repair Major Drainage Systems

Lyon County Road Crews are reporting that the Six Mile Canyon drainage is running with water but the drainage is flowing within its banks and unrestricted.

Other drainage canals are currently dry and crews report that it is beginning to lightly snow in the region.

Crews are continuing to repair the major drainage systems as well as preparing for snow removal today.

Priorities continue to be getting access to citizens property, major drainage repair/debris removal and road repair. The County has hired contractors to assist with this work.

Lyon County urges all to keep flood mitigation measures in place and enhance them if needed. Lyon County still has self fill sandbag locations throughout.

Go to www.lyon-county.org and check the quick links section for location information

From Lyon County

