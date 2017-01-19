President-Elect Donald Trump to Return to Washington Thursday

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to return to Washington Thursday, in preparation for Friday's inauguration.



Trump popped in to D.C. Wednesday night, attending two fundraisers and having dinner at his hotel before returning to New York.



Trump, following tradition, will stay at Blair House, the president's guest house.



Advisers who've spoken with him say he's been thinking of spending his first night at the White House in the Lincoln Bedroom.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there's "no specific credible threat" against Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.



Johnson said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year. Eighty-six people were killed.



Johnson says this is an age of the "self-radicalized actor_the so-called lone wolf_and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat."



Johnson says that's why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there."

