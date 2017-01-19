President-Elect Donald Trump to Return to Washington Thursday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President-Elect Donald Trump to Return to Washington Thursday

Posted: Updated:

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to return to Washington Thursday, in preparation for Friday's inauguration.
    
Trump popped in to D.C. Wednesday night, attending two fundraisers and having dinner at his hotel before returning to New York.
    
Trump, following tradition, will stay at Blair House, the president's guest house.
    
Advisers who've spoken with him say he's been thinking of spending his first night at the White House in the Lincoln Bedroom.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there's "no specific credible threat" against Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
    
Johnson said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year. Eighty-six people were killed.
    
Johnson says this is an age of the "self-radicalized actor_the so-called lone wolf_and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat."
    
Johnson says that's why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.