Final Toll for Italy Avalanche Stands at 29

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Storey County and south central Washoe County until 6:15 pm.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a laundry facility at an apartment complex.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash south of Lake Tahoe on Sunday.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
The Washoe County School District is set to grow with two new middle schools and possibly one new high school.More >>
Hazmat crews have part of a Walmart parking lot blocked off after the report of two suspicious sealed containers near the shopping center.More >>
Reno Police and the Bomb Squad are disposing of shotgun primers found behind the Big Shot Indoor Range on Double R Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
A Nevada judge has denied a request from a group of alcohol distributors to stop the recently approved emergency regulations that allow the state to license some retailers to transport pot from growers to storefronts.More >>
