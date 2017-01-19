Final Toll for Italy Avalanche Stands at 29

The final death toll from Italy's devastating avalanche stands at 29 after the final bodies were pulled out of the rubble of a hotel crushed by tons of snow.



Firefighters issued the update early Thursday after a week of search efforts at the isolated Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy. Nine people were pulled out alive in the first days of the rescue.



Premier Paolo Gentiloni acknowledged delays and "malfunctioning" in the initial rescue effort after local authorities brushed off the first alarms about the avalanche. But Gentiloni told parliament on Wednesday that now wasn't the time to find scapegoats.



Prosecutors say that autopsies on the first six bodies examined showed most died from the initial physical trauma of the hotel collapsing, with some also showing signs of hypothermia and asphyxiation.

--

Italian news reports say the number of people found alive under the rubble of the avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy has risen to ten, including two children.



State-run RAI, Sky TG24 and the ANSA news agency, citing carabineri, raised the initial number of survivors. Earlier, AP staffers reaching the scene on foot overheard firefighter radio reports saying five people had been located and requesting helicopters to bring them to hospitals.



An estimated 30 people were buried under the Hotel Rigopiano in Italy's snow-bound Abruzzo region after a huge avalanche covered the resort on Wednesday. Two people initially escaped the devastation and called for help.



Four of the guests were children, the town mayor said.

--

Italian civil protection authorities say that 30 people are missing after an avalanche covered a mountain hotel in central Italy.



The authority says they were working to get rescue vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue squads.



Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Italian news agency ANSA is quoting a survivor as saying he was saved because he had gone outside to his car to get something when an avalanche hit a mountain hotel.



The survivor, identified as 38-year-old Giampaolo Parete, told doctors that his wife and two children were buried in the avalanche.



He said that the car hadn't been buried and that he waited there for rescuers.

