Thursday January 19: School Closures, Delays; Weather Update

All Storey County School District schools are closed for Thursday.

No delays or cancellations for Washoe County School District

ALL Schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (South Lake Tahoe) are OPEN.

According to CHP here are chain control at I-80 is R2 Drum Forebay to the Nevada State Line

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says chain controls are up for our mountain passes Thursday morning. Snow continues in the Sierra with gusty winds. We have a few snow showers in the northwest part of town and the North Valleys, with 1-3" above 5,000ft making for a slick morning commute.

Showers will taper off later in the morning, with another storm on the way into Friday morning. We may be looking for 2-5" in our valleys by Friday morning with 6-12" at South Lake Tahoe, making for a slick morning commute.

A stronger winter storm moves in on Sunday through Monday with more heavy Sierra snow and snow showers for our valleys. We finally get a break in the weather by the middle of next week.

Caltrans says Highway 50 over Echo Summit has reopened from Sly Park to Meyers after crews conducted avalanche control in that area.

