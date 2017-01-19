Sparks Police: Missing Woman Found - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police: Missing Woman Found

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Sparks Police say VanBoom has been located.

-------

Sparks Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered person. Bincy VanBoom was last seen in the 1100 block of Victorian on January 18th around 2:30 p.m.

VanBoom is described as a 39-year-old female, 5 foot 3, 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket with "Chesapeake Energy" on the back, blue jeans and black knee high boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 

