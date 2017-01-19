Sparks Police: Missing Woman Found

East Fork Fire Protection District crews are evacuating approximately 40 homes in the Ray May Way area near Gardnerville after a lighting-sparked fire broke out early Monday morning.More >>
Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens are investigating the illegal killing of a doe mule deer near Caliente around July 15th.More >>
White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia.More >>
The Detwiler fire burning in Mariposa County, California is now 50% contained after burning more than 76,000-acres.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Department say lightning is to blame for a fire that broke out in Washoe Valley Monday morning.More >>
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are dropping their legal bid to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days.More >>
The Reno Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out on 4th Street in downtown.More >>
