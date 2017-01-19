Nevada Men Beat Air Force

Nevada Release

Led by a monster night from senior D.J. Fenner, the Nevada Wolf Pack (16-3, 5-1 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (9-10, 2-4 MW) Wednesday night 83-76.

The Wolf Pack is now a perfect 8-0 at home this season and has won 13 straight dating back to last year’s CBI Championship. The win also marked head coach Eric Musselman’s 40th win at Nevada.

Fenner had a career night, putting up 30 points including 21 in the first half alone. Both marked career highs. Senior Marcus Marshall followed closely behind with his 25 points, having now scored at least 25 in six of the last seven games. Sophomore Cameron Oliver rounded out the double-figure scoring with his 10 points. Sophomores Jordan Caroline and and Lindsey Drew led the team in rebounds and assists, respectively, with eight and eight.

Fenner also moved up to 20th all-time in Nevada history in career points, including passing up former teammate Marqueze Coleman. The four-year Wolf Pack player is now at 1,118 points.

Nevada got off to a quick start, going on a 10-2 run to open the game and forcing the Falcons to call a quick timeout. Wide open on the right side, freshman Devearl Ramsey found Fenner and dished him the ball. Fenner pulled up and drained it for career point No. 1,101, moving into 21st in Nevada history and passing his former teammate Marqueze Coleman on the list. As Fenner continued to get points left and right, the Wolf Pack entered the locker room up 42-27 at the half. Fenner scored 21 points in the first 20 minutes of the game alone, a career high.





As the second half wore on, the Falcons began to slowly chip away at the Nevada lead. Musselman was forced to call a timeout when Air Force came within two with 12:03 on the clock, surging on a 7-0 run. Air Force’s Zach Kocur took the line and drained one to cut the Nevada lead to 53-52. Keeping it all sorts of close, the Falcons finally tied it up at 59 with just less than nine minutes to go before Fenner hit a jumper to put the Pack up two.

With 59.7 seconds on the clock, Nevada was clinging to a six point lead, up 76-70. By 28.9, Air Force had cut the lead to four, 76-72. Nevada would hold steady, however, defeating the Falcons 83-76.



Nevada is right back at home on Saturday in a 3 p.m. rematch with Fresno State.