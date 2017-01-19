Nevada Women's Basketball Earns First Conference Win of Season

From the University of Nevada Athletics:

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada women’s basketball team pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to earn its first Mountain West victory of the season, 56-51, over Air Force.

Free throws proved to be the difference maker in the game as the Wolf Pack (7-10, 1-5 MW) shot 76.5 percent from the line, making 26-of-34. Junior T Moe and sophomore Riana Everidge combined for 23 of Nevada’s made free throws. Everidge led all scorers with 17 points and posted a career-high 12 made free throws. Everidge also eclipsed 400 points in her Wolf Pack career. Moe was the only other Nevada player to score in double figures and finished with 11.

The shots in the first half were not falling for either team as both the Wolf Pack and the Falcons (2-14, 0-6 MW) combined for 10 made field goals. Nevada struggled in the second quarter as it made just one field goal in the period, a three-pointer by freshman Desirae Gonzalez at the 8:41 mark. It was just free throws the rest of the way. In the first half the Pack made 14-of-18 from the line while Air Force hit 10-of-13 and Nevada took a 23-22 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter saw the offenses start to find their rhythm as Nevada connected on 61.5 percent (8-of-13) in that period. The Falcons tied the game however at 33 with 4:40 left in the third, hitting three consecutive shots en route to a 7-0 run. Air Force’s first lead of the contest came with just over three to play in the third, 35-34. Everidge helped the Pack regain the lead, scoring eight points in a row for Nevada. An and-one for the Falcons with under a minute remaining in the quarter gave AFA its largest lead to that point, a 42-40 advantage.

As the final quarter progressed, a pair of free throws from Everidge tied the game at 45 with 5:45 to play. On Nevada’s next possession, a layup by junior Teige Zeller gave the Pack the lead once again. With time ticking away, sophomore AJ Cephas hit a short jumper with 1:07 on the clock to put Nevada up by three.

On the other end of the floor, the Falcons missed the game-tying three but grabbed the offensive board and the put back to trail by just one, 52-51, with 38.7 seconds left. On the ensuing Pack possession, sophomore Terae Briggs connected on a layup that put her team back ahead by three. Everidge iced the win with a pair of free throws with just a few ticks on the clock, giving Nevada the 56-51 victory.

Nevada remains on the road and will play at Fresno State this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. from the Save Mart Center.