Traffic Crash Cleared on Vista Boulevard

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are dropping their legal bid to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.More >>
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are dropping their legal bid to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days.More >>
The Washoe County School District wants to hear from the community about two new school construction projects. WCSD says they're already spending millions of dollars on repairs to schoolsMore >>
The Washoe County School District wants to hear from the community about two new school construction projects. WCSD says they're already spending millions of dollars on repairs to schools.More >>
East Fork Fire Protection District says a lightning-sparked wildfire broke out near Gardnerville early Monday morning. The 75-100 acre Preacher Fire started around 5:30 a.m. near the Preachers Mine.More >>
East Fork Fire Protection District says a lightning-sparked wildfire broke out near Gardnerville early Monday morning. The 75-100 acre Preacher Fire started around 5:30 a.m. near the Preachers Mine.More >>
A suicide bomber rammed his car packed with explosives into a bus carrying government employees killing 24 people and wounding 42 others.More >>
A suicide bomber rammed his car packed with explosives into a bus carrying government employees killing 24 people and wounding 42 others.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Department say lightning is to blame for a fire that broke out in Washoe Valley Monday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Department say lightning is to blame for a fire that broke out in Washoe Valley Monday morning.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days.More >>
The Reno Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out on 4th Street in downtown.More >>
The Reno Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out on 4th Street in downtown.More >>
The death toll in an immigrant smuggling case hits 10 after two people died in a hospital Sunday in San Antonio.More >>
The death toll in an immigrant smuggling case hits 10 after two people died in a hospital Sunday in San Antonio.More >>
A fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Chickadee Drive and Hungry Valley Road in Lemmon Valley.More >>
A fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Chickadee Drive and Hungry Valley Road in Lemmon Valley.More >>