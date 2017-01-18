Determining How Snow Days Will Affect the School Year

As a result of a week-long of bad weather, Tuesday was the first full day of school for Washoe County Students since they began winter break back on December 15th.

Kristen McNeill with the Washoe County School District says, wet weather is good for northern Nevada, but it does create problems for the school system when classes have to be canceled.

“It’s very difficult on a school, especially with final exams and course assessments. Our teachers are constantly working on lessons and we want to make sure there's continuity," says McNeill.

McNeill says it can be tough to find that continuity when Washoe County is having one of the wettest Januarys on record.

In one week, two school days were canceled and three days were on a 2 hour delay because of the weather, and it may not be over yet.

"We have another storm system moving in so we could have other delayed starts," says McNeill.

She says 2 hour delays are not only used to allow time for roads to thaw out for bus driver and student safety, but also because the school system does not have to make up school days for those hours missed.

However, the school district does have to make up the time for days that are completely canceled, at least if there are enough days missed.

"We have to have 180 instructional days and so any loss of instructional time we take to heart, and that's the last thing that we want to do," says McNeill.

Thus far, the Washoe County School District has not missed enough time that would constitute the use of end of the year contingency days, but with enough wet weather, that could still change.

“Hopefully we won't have any more cancellations but it's a little early to be talking about what the plans are going to be,” says McNeill.

As soon as the school district makes those plans, which could be as early as February, here is how people will be notified. It's the same way the school district announces delays and cancellations:

1. The parent line which is 334-8373

2. Social Media

3. www.washoeschools.net

4. Connect ED will call all students and staff.

McNeill also says making up time for missed days will be different for schools in Incline Village since they've experienced more cancellations. However, much like the rest of the schools in the district, those plans will be made at a later time.