Police Pursuit on Wedekind Causes Road Closure

 The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eugenio Enrique Corona.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle failed to yield to one of their deputies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident began in the area of McCarran and Wedekind at around 3 pm on Wednesday, January, 18.

Authorities say K9 deputies and the US Marshall Service were attempting to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop when the person fled from the traffic stop.

Officers say there was a short pursuit that ended in the area of Wedekind and Sutro with several shots being fired in the area of Wedekind and El Rancho.

Officers say they have a person in custody.

Police say that there was a weapon recovered in the area, but they are unsure if there are additional weapons and if anyone locates anything to contact police. 

Officers say they are going door-to-door in the area to ensure that there are no victims. 

The road is closed on Wedekind between Lund and McCarran.

