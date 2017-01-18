Local Logistics Company Sees Promising Growth

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays along US-395. The crash happened near the Golden Valley exit. No major injuries were reported.More >>
A two-vehicle crash is causing delays along US-395. The crash happened near the Golden Valley exit. No major injuries were reported.More >>
A fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Chickadee Drive and Hungry Valley Road in Lemmon Valley.More >>
A fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Chickadee Drive and Hungry Valley Road in Lemmon Valley.More >>
Drivers Edge started 15 years ago, and since then thousands of drivers of all ages have gotten to learn how to handle real life situations.More >>
Drivers Edge started 15 years ago, and since then thousands of drivers of all ages have gotten to learn how to handle real life situations.More >>
The death toll in an immigrant smuggling case hits 10 after two people died in a hospital Sunday in San Antonio.More >>
The death toll in an immigrant smuggling case hits 10 after two people died in a hospital Sunday in San Antonio.More >>
The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is in effect for Sunday, July 23, from 3 p.m. - midnight.More >>
The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is in effect for Sunday, July 23, from 3 p.m. - midnight.More >>
Drivers Edge started 15 years ago, and since then thousands of drivers of all ages have gotten to learn how to handle real life situations.More >>
Drivers Edge started 15 years ago, and since then thousands of drivers of all ages have gotten to learn how to handle real life situations.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen from Fernley.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen from Fernley.More >>
BUDAPEST, Hungary – David Dinsmore (New Albany, Ohio/Miami, Fla.) and Krysta Palmer (Carson City, Nev./Reno, Nev.) gave the U.S. its first medal of the 2017 FINA World Championships with a bronze in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event Tuesday night. ...More >>
BUDAPEST, Hungary – David Dinsmore (New Albany, Ohio/Miami, Fla.) and Krysta Palmer (Carson City, Nev./Reno, Nev.) gave the U.S. its first medal of the 2017 FINA World Championships with a bronze in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event Tuesday night. ...More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 north of Tonopah.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 north of Tonopah.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>