Area Winter Weather Advisory Lasts Through Weekend

From KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez:

"We have three storm systems heading our way starting Wednesday and lasting through this weekend. The first storm hits the the Sierra with moderate snow by Wednesday afternoon and evening making travel difficult.

Lake Tahoe will see 4-8" by Thursday morning with more than a foot above 7,000 foot.

Our valleys will see scattered showers and gusty winds 40-50 mph Wednesday afternoon.

The second storm arrives by Friday morning lasting through Saturday with another foot in the mountains and several more inches at lake level with a few valley rain and snow showers.

The last storm moves in by Sunday afternoon through Monday with more snow in the Sierra and valley rain and snow showers."

For real-time traffic updates, go to http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.