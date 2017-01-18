President Obama Holds His Final Press Conference

President Obama opened his final news conference by sending his thoughts and prayers to former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.



Both Bushes are hospitalized in Houston. The 92-year-old former president was admitted for a pneumonia-related respiratory problem. His wife was hospitalized as a precaution.



Obama says the White House reached out to the Bush family after learning of the hospitalizations.



He says the Bushes have not only dedicated their lives to country, but have been a constant source of friendship, support and good counsel for him and first lady Michelle Obama.



Obama adds that "they are as fine a couple as we know."

Obama also defended his decision to commute convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's prison sentence, telling reporters that "justice has been served" in her case.



Obama said Manning has already served a "tough prison sentence" and it will not make people think that they won't face punishment if they disclose vital classified information.



Republicans have assailed the decision, saying it sets a dangerous precedent for national security.



The former Army intelligence analyst asked Obama to commute her 35-year sentence for giving classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.



Manning was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and is more than six years into the sentence. She is set to be released from prison in May.

Earlier Obama thanked the journalists who have covered him in the White House, saying that "having you in this building has made this place work better."



In his final press conference as president, Obama said of journalists, "you're not supposed to be sycophants. You're supposed to be skeptics. You're supposed to ask tough questions."



President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is considering holding briefings outside the White House briefing room, a proposal that is raising concern over whether it could result in limited White House access.

Obama called on Trump to continue trying to persuade Russia to reduce its nuclear stockpiles.



Obama said that he tried to negotiate further reducing nuclear arsenals with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he says Putin was reluctant.



Obama also called on the next administration to lead by example and work to prevent big countries from "bullying" smaller countries.



He says that implementing sanctions on Russia following its incursion of Ukraine is a "good example of the vital role" America must play in advocating for and enforcing basic rights around the world.

Trump takes office on Friday.

President Obama told reporters that after he leaves office on Friday he wants to take time to process the "amazing experience" his family has gone through.

Obama said he wants to make sure that Michelle Obama, his wife of 24 years, is willing to "re-up" and put up with him a little bit longer.



He wants to write, be quiet a little bit and "not hear myself talk so darn much." He also wants to spend time with daughters Malia and Sasha.



Obama and his family will head for vacation in Palm Springs, California, after Trump is sworn in as president.



The White House has not said how long they will stay in California before they return to a rented home in Washington.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)