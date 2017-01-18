Widow of Orlando Club Gunman Pleads Not Guilty

The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman pleaded not guilty to charges that she aided and abetted her husband's support of the Islamic State group and then hindered the investigation of the attack.

Noor Salman entered her plea Wednesday in an Oakland, California, courtroom two days after her arrest at the home she shared with her mother in suburban San Francisco.

She will return to court Feb. 1 to argue for her release pending trial on the charges that could result in a life sentence if she is convicted.

Prosecutors and Salman's lawyers declined comment after the hearing.

Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that the 30-year-old Salman knew her husband Omar Mateen planned to attack the Pulse nightclub, a gay bar where he killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others.

