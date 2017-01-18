Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to Hold Job Fair Thursday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to Hold Job Fair Thursday

Are you looking for a job?

The Boys & Girls of Truckee Meadows is holding a job fair in Reno on Thursday. 

The job fair will be 9 a.m. -12 p.m. at the club’s Donald W. Reynolds Youth Center located at 2680 East Ninth Street.

The organization says it is interested in men and women age 18 + who are interested in a career or part-time job working with children and teens in the Truckee Meadows. It says the experience is great for college students pursuing careers in early childhood, elementary and secondary education.

Available positions include: early education teacher, part-time program aides and teen aides, a literacy coordinator, site director and a full-time athletic director.  

For more information, go to http://www.bgctm.org/about-us/jobs/

