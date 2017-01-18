Police: Barricaded Man Inside Nugget Casino Resort Taken Into Custody

Sparks Police say a man who barricaded himself inside the Nugget Casino Resort is now in police custody.

Sparks Police say that on Wednesday, January 18 at about 8:56 am, they received a call about a possible domestic disturbance between a male and female at the Nugget Casino Resort.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found a white adult male, identified as Justin Waters, inside the room and uncooperative with officers. Officers say they saw a handgun on Water's waistband and that Waters then barricaded himself in the bathroom inside the room. Police say the female left the room prior to their arrival and they say no other parties were seen or heard inside the room.

Authorities say that with the help of staff from the Nugget, the occupants on the same floor and one floor above and below were evacuated.

Sparks SWAT Team responded to the Nugget to assist and at about 10:07 am, negotiations with Waters were successful and he exited the room and was taken into custody without any further problems.

SWAT says they checked the room and there were no other people in the room.

Officers say they have been unable to locate the woman. Police say Waters claimed the domestic disturbance was verbal only, but they would like to speak with her to check her welfare. Police say her name is Nicole.

Authorities say Waters was transported and booked into the Washoe County Jail for Resist Public Officer with Firearm, and Possession of Controlled Substance, and more charges may be pending.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.