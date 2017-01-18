KTMB Helps Recycle Nugget Casino Resort Christmas Tree

The 105’ tall Christmas tree near the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks was taken down for recycling on Wednesday morning.

The White Fir was placed in front of the Nugget Oyster Bar entrance as part of the casino’s ’12 Nuggets of Christmas’ holiday event.

Wednesday’s recycling event was the culmination of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's 26th annual Christmas Tree Recycling program which ended on Monday.

"We are excited to be a part of this event" says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB's Executive Director. "Out of the 130,000 trees we've recycled over the years, this is definitely the largest! The Nugget Casino is a great example to the community. It is important to keep Christmas trees out of the landfill to save space. Once this tree is chipped into mulch that mulch can be used for park projects, so it is very full circle."



KTMB is still tallying up the numbers, but they expect the amount of Christmas tree recycled at their program to be in the thousands. Last year, KTMB recycled over 9,500 trees in the community. KTMB's Christmas Tree Recycling is sponsored by NV Energy and is coordinated by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful in partnership with the cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection Districts, and Tholl Fence.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is private nonprofit supported by community donations dedicated to creating a cleaner, more beautiful region through education and active community involvement. For more information, call 775.851.5185, www.ktmb.org.

(Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful contributed to this report.)