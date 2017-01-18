Gunfire Erupts at Mexican Private School, Injuries Reported - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gunfire Erupts at Mexican Private School, Injuries Reported

State officials say a gunshots have been fired at a private secondary and grade school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, with three injuries reported.
    
State security spokesman Aldo Fasci said Wednesday the three people were seriously injured.  Fasci said a student fired a gun, wounding a teacher, another student and himself.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

