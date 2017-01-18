Army Plans Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Environmental Study - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Army Plans Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Environmental Study

The Army says it's planning to study the potential environmental impact of routing the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota, although a judge could stall the study.

The Army published a notice in the Federal Register Wednesday of its intent to prepare an environmental impact statement on the Lake Oahe crossing.

The Army won't allow developer Energy Transfer Partners to resume the pipeline's construction while the study is ongoing. A study could take up to two years.

ETP has asked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to block the study until he rules on whether ETP already has the necessary permission for construction from the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps says it doesn't.

Boasberg will consider ETP's request during a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

