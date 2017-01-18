Multiple Transformer Fires Caused Road Closures - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Multiple Transformer Fires Caused Road Closures

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police say there are multiple transformer fires that involve an active power lines down across Vista Blvd at Loop Rd.

Vista Blvd at Loop Rd. was closed but NV Energy has told Sparks Fire Department it is okay to now reopen the road

We will update as more information becomes available. 

