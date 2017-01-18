Temporary Street Closures for Sewer Rehabilitation Project - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Temporary Street Closures for Sewer Rehabilitation Project

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (January 17, 2017) — Starting Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 5 a.m. until Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7 p.m., a portion of East 4th Street will be closed to through traffic from 6th Street to Galletti Way for extensive sewer work related to the 2016 Sewer Rehabilitation Project. Q&D Construction will be installing new sanitary sewer pipe across East 4th Street, just west of the I-580 overpass.

The following traffic detours will be in place January 18-20:

  • Traffic traveling eastbound on East 4th Street will be detoured north at Sutro Street, then east at Oddie Blvd., then south at El Rancho Drive back to East 4th Street. Signage will be provided to allow access to businesses on East 4th Street.
  • Traffic traveling westbound on East 4th Street will be detoured north at El Rancho Drive, west at Oddie Boulevard, then south at Sutro Street, back to East 4th Street. Signage will be provided to allow access to businesses on East 4th Street.

Starting Saturday, January 21 at 5 a.m. until approximately Friday, February 10, East 4th Street from 6th Street to Galletti Way will have various lane restrictions and the eastbound traffic lanes will be closed to through traffic. The following traffic detour will be in place for the closure of the eastbound lanes:

  • Traffic traveling westbound on East 4th Street will be restricted to one lane from Sutro Street to Galletti Way.
  • Traffic traveling eastbound on East 4th Street will be detoured north at Sutro Street, then east at Oddie Boulevard, then south at El Rancho Drive back to East 4th Street. Signage will be provided to allow access to businesses on East 4th Street.

For safety reasons, parking on the street will not be possible within construction traffic-control zones. People may be required to park their vehicles outside the closure and walk to businesses or residences. Businesses in the area will remain open during construction.

About the 2016 Sewer Rehabilitation Project:

The 2016 Sewer Rehabilitation Project is part of a comprehensive sewer plan that will allow for replacement of old and badly deteriorated sewer pipe in this area. This phase of the Sewer Rehabilitation Project is anticipated to be complete by February 27, 2017.

The timing and scheduling of this project has been coordinated with Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, Waste Management and local first responders.

For maps and the most up-to-date road-closure information, visit Reno.Gov/RoadClosures, or call Reno Direct at 334-INFO.

