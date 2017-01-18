Statements in Response to Governor Sandoval's State of the State Address

Governor Sandoval delivered the State of the State address Tuesday night. Here are some local responses to the speech:

Minority Leader's statement on the State of the State address

Carson City, NV, January 17, 2017 – In response to Governor Sandoval’s final State of the State Address, Paul Anderson, Minority Floor Leader (R-Las Vegas), issued the following statement:

“Nevada families are proud of the work Governor Sandoval has done over the past six years. Under Republican leadership, we’ve seen decreasing unemployment with record high weekly wages, new and exciting high-tech companies invest in Nevada, and improvements in our education system.

“Assembly Republicans applaud Governor Sandoval’s vision for the 2017 legislative session. We stand ready to work with Governor Sandoval and our colleagues across the aisle on solutions that will continue to move Nevada forward.”

__________

Nevada Treasurer responds to Governor's ESA funding proposals.

Carson City, NV. – State Treasurer Dan Schwartz responded to the ESA funding proposals that Governor Brian Sandoval included in today’s State of the State address.

“We, of course, appreciate the Governor including $60 million towards funding ESAs in his remarks today,” Schwartz said. “The number is low; especially considering all those parents that we believe will apply once the uncertainty is removed. The Treasurer’s Office looks forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature in making parental choice a reality and improving K-12 education in Nevada.”

__________

Response to State of the State from Educate Nevada Now Policy Director Sylvia Lazos

Sylvia Lazos, policy director for Educate Nevada Now, gave the following statement in response to tonight's State of the State address from Governor Brian Sandoval:

"Tonight, Governor Brian Sandoval announced $100 million additional for categorical programs for English language learners, special education and Victory Schools. It's another step to create a weighted school funding formula. We must continue to work to close the education opportunity gap for students who cost more to educate.

"However, we are deeply disappointed that Governor Sandoval also announced a plan to allocate $60 million to fund private school vouchers for fewer than 8,000 students.

"Private school vouchers should be dead on arrival in the 2017 Legislature. Vouchers divert money from our underfunded public schools to help privileged suburban students. The 400,000 public school students in our state need all of our available resources and attention.

"In 2017, we look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, and other legislative leaders on measures to improve education for all Nevada students, instead of a select few. Let's support efforts to implement a weighted school funding formula, and also create additional, quality pre-kindergarten programs for Nevada's at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds."

__________

Lyon County:

"Governor Brian Sandoval announced in his State of the State speech a new State Park called the Walker River Recreation Area.

This park will encompass the historic Pitchfork, Rafter 7 and Flying M Ranches located in southern Mason Valley.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page was excited to hear the announcement tonight. He expressed this could be one more economic development tool for Lyon County and placing a large acreage of pristine property into public access for outdoor recreation. Page anticipates working closely with the State of Nevada to develop a positive outdoor experience for all Nevadans."

__________

Response to State of the State from Nevada Department of Education

Governor Sandoval's education initiatives aimed at making Nevada the fastest improving state in the nation.

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The 2015 Nevada Legislature passed Gov. Brian Sandoval’s sweeping education reform package that included 25 bills and an investment of $343 million to prepare students to meet the demands of the new Nevada economy.

“It’s critical that we stay the course on this education agenda,” said Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Instruction. “2015 provided investments and appropriate accountability to ensure that every child will access all of his or her economic opportunities. The Governor and Legislature made clear that the system of yesterday did not produce the results our children deserve. We have made investments to build tomorrow’s K12 system and placed an emphasis on what matters – student safety and outcomes.”

The Governor’s 2017-19 proposed budget sustains and expands his bold reform package of 2015, building off of what works and being responsive to lessons learned from the first years of implementation so that students are served more effectively.

“I applaud the Governor’s commitment to K12 education and recognize that this recommended budget is the product of many difficult decisions”, Canavero said.

The Governor’s budget reflects an additional investment of roughly $120 million in the programs funded in 2015 that include Victory, Zoom, Special Education, Gifted and Talented Education, Read by Grade Three and Career and Technical Education. The Governor’s priorities remain as clear today as they were in 2015.

Canavero stressed that with increased funding comes accountability for results.

“As in 2015, these investments come with an obligation to perform, not next year but now,” Canavero said. “We must continue to hold ourselves accountable to ensure every child is prepared to meet the demands of the workforce that will drive the new Nevada economy.”

In his speech, the Governor said Nevada needed to secure a more prosperous Nevada for generations to come.

“My workforce agenda proposes removing those barriers, so that every student, in every classroom, has every opportunity to succeed,” Gov. Sandoval said.

Some of the highlights of the Governor’s recommended budget that maintains funding levels from 2015 includes:

• $42 million to expand Zoom programs into middle and high schools that greatly benefits English Learner students

• $30 million to increase the special education weight

• $30 million to expand Victory programs that includes funding to hire social workers, counselors, psychologists, and behavior strategists

• $17 million to increase Read by Grade Three funding

• $4.3 million in additional funding for the Gifted and Talented program

• $2 million more for Career and Technical Education



“I truly believe the Governor’s agenda puts Nevada on course to become the fastest improving state in the nation,” Canavero said.