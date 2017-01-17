Washoe County DA: Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County DA: Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life

Kevin Clausen Kevin Clausen

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says that a habitual criminal has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his conviction on attempted murder and robbery charges.

The DA's office says that 52-year-old Kevin Scott Clausen, from Reno was found guilty in October 2016 on one count of Robbery With the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. Officials say Clausen also pled no contest to a related count of Ex-felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Authorities say Clausen was sentenced last Friday to four concurrent counts of life in prison without the possibility of parole. They say this sentence ensures that the defendant will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Officials say there were two co-defendants who were also convicted in the case.  David William Coyne, a 46-year-old from Sacramento, California pled guilty to one count of Accessory to Robbery in August, 2016 and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Leslie Ann Ramos, a 55-year-old from Reno pled guilty in July, 2016 to one count of Robbery and was sentenced to 10 years.

The DA's office says all three prosecutions were from a March 4, 2016 robbery and shooting case that occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 800 S. Wells Avenue.

Reno Police Department say they responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the head. Reno and Sparks Police Departments say that an investigation revealed that Clausen had been helped by Ramos in planning a robbery and targeting the victim, the store’s owner. They also said that Coyne had prior knowledge about the robbery and assisted Clausen after he committed the crime.

For a previous story regarding this case, click here

