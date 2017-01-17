Highlights of Governor Sandoval's Final State of the State Addre - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Highlights of Governor Sandoval's Final State of the State Address



Governor Brian Sandoval delivered his fourth and final State of the State address in the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature Tuesday night.

Governor Sandoval discussed the following:

  • ·         Senator Aaron Ford and Speaker Frierson will be the first African-Americans to concurrently lead both majorities in both houses.  
  • ·         The governor called this the “most transitional decade in Nevada history”.
  • ·         Governor Sandoval asked Nevada to join him in “rejecting the counterproductive divisiveness of partisan politics”.
  • ·         The unemployment rate has improved to 5.1%.
  • ·         Nevada is seeing record high visitor volume.
  • ·         Governor Sandoval’s biennial budget is $8.1 million.
  • ·         The budget will add to a “Rainy Day Fund”.
  • ·         The new budget includes $21 million to enhance career and technical education programs at Nevada’s four community colleges.
  • ·         The governor has proposed the construction of a new college of engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno.
  • ·         By 2019 Nevada will have invested $80 million to establish UNLV’s Medical School.
    • The new budget commits $107 million additional funds towards a weighted student funding formula.
    • $42 million to expand successful zoom school programs
    • $30 million to increase victory school resources for students living in poverty
    • $30 million more in per-pupil funding for special education students
    • $5 million for gifted and talented programs
  • ·         The budget includes $60 million to fund the Nevada education savings account.
  • ·         There has been $6.5 billion added to renewable energy projects.
  • ·         Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing the electric motors and gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory.
  • ·         Governor Sandoval introduced the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, which streamlines and standardizes criteria to match youth with the most effective services.
  • ·         The budget also includes $43 million to build a veterans home in northern Nevada.
  • ·         The Nevada Indian Commission has applied to the National Park Service for Stewart Indian School to be designated as a national historic landmark.
  • ·         The Governor has created an executive order, the Governor’s Committee on Energy Choice.
  • ·         The budget includes $11.5 million in funding for elderly care.
  • ·         There will be a 10% excise tax on all retail sales of recreational marijuana.
  • ·         Governor Sandoval brought forward the ‘Explore Your Nevada Initiative’, to enhance outdoor experiences in Nevada.
  • ·         The governor says for the remainder of the term he will fight the storage of high-level nuclear waste in Nevada.
  • ·         Nevada is the first and only state to allow Wagers on eSport.
  • ·         Construction has begun on the first phase of I-11, the Boulder City bypass, expected to be complete by 2018.
  • ·         The Neon Highway is expected to be complete by 2019.

To watch the full speech or read the full transcript of the State of the State address visit http://bit.ly/2iNpukO.

Governor Sandoval's address was followed by the Democratic response given by State Senator and Majority leader Aaron Ford of Las Vegas. To see that speech visit http://bit.ly/2k2ZdRi.

