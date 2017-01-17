Health Watch: End-Of-Life Doula Training - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Health Watch: End-Of-Life Doula Training

At 87, Anne Zinsser is a happy and healthy mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, but she knows she won't live forever. "It happens to everybody, so it’s okay." The retired teacher asked her daughter, Lisa, to get training, so when the time comes, she can help her through her final days.

"I totally understood mom wanting to die peacefully here," says Lisa.

Last summer, Lisa took a course to become an end-of-life doula. "Sit down, take a breath, and I always put a chair next to the bed. Hold your mom’s hand and tell her what you want to tell her," explains Suzanne O’Brien who founded Doulagivers. O’Brien is an oncology nurse who now trains doulas to provide comfort and support in those final days. "It is possible to have a beautiful end of life."

The doulas are often called in with hospice care to help the patient die with dignity, and to help their family to let go. They don't need a medical background, and the training course only takes a few days. Lisa says her mother is going strong. "It's a funny thing. My mom is healthier than me and brighter of mind and spirit and body." But they both have peace of mind. “We're all on the same page.”

O’Brien plans to open an end-of-life doula training center in Sacramento in March. To learn more, log on to http://www.doulagivers.com/.

