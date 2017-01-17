Fifth Annual TEDx at Grand Sierra Resort - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fifth Annual TEDx at Grand Sierra Resort

Posted: Updated:

One of the keys to a happier life is to continue to learn. You have an opportunity to open your mind – and your heart – to some new ideas this weekend when some big ideas will be disseminated right here in the Biggest Little City.

The fifth annual TEDxUniversityofNevada will take center stage at the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre on Saturday, January 21st. The day will be split into four sessions and will include speakers and musicians. About half of the speakers are local and the other half are flying in for what is expected to be the best short talks of their lives. You can expect to hear from authors, a comedian, a professor, an international model and a news anchor – all with ideas worth sharing.

Bret Simmons is an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Nevada and he also organizes the TEDxUniversityofNevada event. He spends months finding a wide variety of talent for this event. “It is an idea forum. So we select our speakers - not based on how well they speak - but on the quality of their ideas." The talks last no more than 18-minutes, but require months of practice. Along with reaching an anticipated 1,300 person crowd this weekend, the talks will be recorded with the potential of reaching viewers worldwide.

Tickets are still available for $100. It includes the day of speakers and lunch. They can be purchased at the door on Saturday or online at http://www.tedxuniversityofnevada.org.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Earns a Disappointing Draw with Portland

    Reno 1868 FC Earns a Disappointing Draw with Portland

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-07-23 06:20:41 GMT
    Reno 1868 FC earned a much-needed point and remained unbeaten for the fifth-straight match after tying Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Reno tied 1-1 with Portland in front of 6,027 fans on a night filled with emotion. At halftime, Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva returned to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since an accident at Lake Tahoe on July 4. Silva met with the heroes who helped pull him from the water and received a standing ovation from the Greater Neva...More >>
    Reno 1868 FC earned a much-needed point and remained unbeaten for the fifth-straight match after tying Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Reno tied 1-1 with Portland in front of 6,027 fans on a night filled with emotion. At halftime, Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva returned to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since an accident at Lake Tahoe on July 4. Silva met with the heroes who helped pull him from the water and received a standing ovation from the Greater Neva...More >>

  • Negron Lifts Aces to Win Over Sky Sox

    Negron Lifts Aces to Win Over Sky Sox

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:23:13 GMT

    The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double. 

    More >>

  • More Than 2,000 Without Power in Washoe County

    More Than 2,000 Without Power in Washoe County

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:05:40 GMT

    NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.

    More >>

    NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.