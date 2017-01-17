Fifth Annual TEDx at Grand Sierra Resort

One of the keys to a happier life is to continue to learn. You have an opportunity to open your mind – and your heart – to some new ideas this weekend when some big ideas will be disseminated right here in the Biggest Little City.

The fifth annual TEDxUniversityofNevada will take center stage at the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre on Saturday, January 21st. The day will be split into four sessions and will include speakers and musicians. About half of the speakers are local and the other half are flying in for what is expected to be the best short talks of their lives. You can expect to hear from authors, a comedian, a professor, an international model and a news anchor – all with ideas worth sharing.

Bret Simmons is an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Nevada and he also organizes the TEDxUniversityofNevada event. He spends months finding a wide variety of talent for this event. “It is an idea forum. So we select our speakers - not based on how well they speak - but on the quality of their ideas." The talks last no more than 18-minutes, but require months of practice. Along with reaching an anticipated 1,300 person crowd this weekend, the talks will be recorded with the potential of reaching viewers worldwide.

Tickets are still available for $100. It includes the day of speakers and lunch. They can be purchased at the door on Saturday or online at http://www.tedxuniversityofnevada.org.