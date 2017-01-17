Tree Danger in Truckee

Some families in Truckee had a bit of a scare when a large tree fell into the canopy of another tree on Wednesday, causing the 100 foot tall Ponderosa Pine to dangerously hang right above their homes.

Truckee resident Sherri Fasick says the tree near the property of her home has been leaning since she moved in, in early December. However, it was only after a series of storms that she noticed the tree was continuing to fall.

“I contacted my landlord that evening and told her I think this tree is going to come down, it's pretty dangerous," says Fasick.

Fasick continued to make calls, asking a variety of different tree companies to come out and assess the situation, but she didn't have much luck.

“Because they were so far out they didn't make it a top priority, but Beth cleared her entire schedule and made this happen," says Fasick.

Beth Moxley is a certified arborist and owner of Rock Wood Tree Service. She and her team immediately recognized the hazard and risk of leaving the tree hanging in the canopy above and knew something had to be done.

Moxley contacted Truckee Police and city officials to have the homes in danger evacuated. Public safety personnel then red tagged the homes, deeming them unsafe, at least until the problem could be taken care of.

On Tuesday, because the residents were properly displaced from their homes, crews were finally able to go to work, with the number one goal of getting the tree onto the ground.

“We are now at this point limbing it, to take the weight off and then we will begin chunking the tree down; it should take us two full days to get it down," says Moxley.

One person had to climb the tree in order to reach and cut down all of the limbs. Moxley says typically in this type of situation they would use a crane, but because of slick road conditions, a crane could not access that neighborhood in Truckee.