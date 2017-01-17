Gov. Sandoval Delivers His Final State of the State Address

Governor Brian Sandoval is scheduled to deliver his fourth and final State of the State address in the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature at 6pm.

There will be a pre-program starting at 5:30pm and can be viewed online at gov.nv.gov. Officials say the governor has put together a special program for this showcasing some of Nevada's talented students allowing Nevadans to reflect on the shared accomplishments of the past six years while looking ahead for the generations to come. See below for schedule.

Governor Sandoval is scheduled to speak on KTVN Channel 2 beginning at 6 pm. You can watch his speech live on-air or live stream on KTVN.com here.

After Governor Sandoval's speech will be the Democratic response, given by State Senator and Majority leader Aaron Ford of Las Vegas.

Following is the schedule for the State of the State pre-program:

Invocation:

Most Reverend Joseph A. Pepe

Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas

Presentation of the Colors:

Nevada National Guard

Army National Guard Honor Guard Soldiers

Sergeant First Class Mayra Haaglund and Specialist Jorge Wilson Perez

Air National Guard Honor Guard

Master Sergeant Mark Magee and Staff Sergeant Shelby DeSimone.

Pledge of Allegiance:

Audrey Hall

Gold Star Daughter of fallen hero Army Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Hall

"Red, White, and Blue" – Tribal Flag Song:

Sierra Reel

American Indian Youth Ambassador 2016

Star Spangled Banner:

Damonte Ranch High School Pui Mosso

Battle Hymn of the Republic:

Damonte Ranch High School Pui Mosso

Video:

Nevada Strong. Nevada Proud.