Gov. Sandoval Delivers His Final State of the State Address - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gov. Sandoval Delivers His Final State of the State Address

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval is scheduled to deliver his fourth and final State of the State address in the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature at 6pm.

There will be a pre-program starting at 5:30pm and can be viewed online at gov.nv.gov. Officials say the governor has put together a special program for this showcasing some of Nevada's talented students allowing Nevadans to reflect on the shared accomplishments of the past six years while looking ahead for the generations to come. See below for schedule.  

Governor Sandoval is scheduled to speak on KTVN Channel 2 beginning at 6 pm. You can watch his speech live on-air or live stream on KTVN.com here.

After Governor Sandoval's speech will be the Democratic response, given by State Senator and Majority leader Aaron Ford of Las Vegas.

Following is the schedule for the State of the State pre-program:

Invocation:    

Most Reverend Joseph A. Pepe

Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas

Presentation of the Colors: 

Nevada National Guard

Army National Guard Honor Guard Soldiers

Sergeant First Class Mayra Haaglund and Specialist Jorge Wilson Perez

Air National Guard Honor Guard 

Master Sergeant Mark Magee and Staff Sergeant Shelby DeSimone.

Pledge of Allegiance:                        

Audrey Hall

Gold Star Daughter of fallen hero Army Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Hall          

"Red, White, and Blue" – Tribal Flag Song:

Sierra Reel     

American Indian Youth Ambassador 2016

Star Spangled Banner:                     

Damonte Ranch High School Pui Mosso

Battle Hymn of the Republic:          

Damonte Ranch High School Pui Mosso

Video:            

Nevada Strong. Nevada Proud.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Earns a Disappointing Draw with Portland

    Reno 1868 FC Earns a Disappointing Draw with Portland

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-07-23 06:20:41 GMT
    Reno 1868 FC earned a much-needed point and remained unbeaten for the fifth-straight match after tying Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Reno tied 1-1 with Portland in front of 6,027 fans on a night filled with emotion. At halftime, Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva returned to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since an accident at Lake Tahoe on July 4. Silva met with the heroes who helped pull him from the water and received a standing ovation from the Greater Neva...More >>
    Reno 1868 FC earned a much-needed point and remained unbeaten for the fifth-straight match after tying Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Reno tied 1-1 with Portland in front of 6,027 fans on a night filled with emotion. At halftime, Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva returned to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since an accident at Lake Tahoe on July 4. Silva met with the heroes who helped pull him from the water and received a standing ovation from the Greater Neva...More >>

  • Negron Lifts Aces to Win Over Sky Sox

    Negron Lifts Aces to Win Over Sky Sox

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:23:13 GMT

    The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double. 

    More >>

  • More Than 2,000 Without Power in Washoe County

    More Than 2,000 Without Power in Washoe County

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:05:40 GMT

    NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.

    More >>

    NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.