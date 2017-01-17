Douglas County Sheriff: Criminal Activity in Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted residential burglary that occurred on the evening of January 13.

Officials say the suspect, who wore all black clothing and a black baseball cap, approached and knocked on the front door of a residence. Then, they say the suspect entered the backyard of the residence and attempted to gain entry through the rear garage door.

Douglas County Secret Witness is offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s).

If you have any information on this crime please contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 782-5126 or Secret Witness at 782-7463, or Sergeant James Booth at 782-9080.