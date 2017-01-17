NDOT Reopens State Route 342 Near Virginia City Following Flood Damage

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened State Route 342 in the Virginia City and Gold Hill area following damage from last week’s flood.

Flood waters eroded sections of the roadside shoulder and guardrail near the south end of SR 342. The road had temporarily been closed to through traffic, with access available to residents and emergency responders. State Route 342 has now reopened to all traffic.

Contractor Sierra Nevada Construction filled the eroded roadside shoulder embankment and replaced damaged guardrail to safely reopen the road.

Elsewhere in the region, NDOT contractors are making emergency flood repairs to fill potholes on Interstate 80 west of downtown Reno as well as rebuild roadway shoulders and repair the roadway surface in flood-damaged areas of McCarran Boulevard, Franktown Road and State Routes 445 (Pyramid Highway) and 447 (Gerlach Highway). Drivers should anticipate minor travel delays and single lane reductions as repairs are made, and are advised to leave extra travel time.

Two state roads, Kingsbury Grade in the Carson Valley and State Route 446 near Pyramid Lake, are undergoing extensive flood repairs and remain closed.

“Our crews worked 24-7 before, during and after the flood to keep drivers safe,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance Mike Fuess explained. “We were able to safely and quickly reopen many state roads in a short time after the flood. That’s a testament to the hard work of NDOT staff, as well as the investment we’ve made in enhancing our highway stormwater drainage. From just one culvert cleaner in past years, we last year invested in a total of six culvert flushing trucks and enhanced other stormwater maintenance efforts. Those not only help preserve the quality of stormwater draining from our roadways, but it also helps keep drivers safe and our roads as clear as possible during heavy rains.”

Motorists can dial 511 or visit www.nvroads.com before driving for the latest road conditions.

