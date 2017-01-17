University of California President Janet Napolitano in Hospital for Cancer

The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double.More >>
The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double.More >>
NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.More >>
NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days. Don’t expect everyone to get a good soaking, but it’s possible you could wet anytime between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days. Don’t expect everyone to get a good soaking, but it’s possible you could wet anytime between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>