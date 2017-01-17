Area McDonald's Restaurants Host Fundraiser to Help Injured Employee

Update: KTVN has learned that Ashley Bursey has passed away from her injuries. Money raised at the fundraiser will be donated to help with funeral costs.

______

One McDonald’s restaurant in Minden and two restaurants in Carson City on Tuesday will host a fundraiser for a severely injured employee from the Minden restaurant.

Ashley Bursey was involved in a car crash on Thursday, December 29 on State Route 88 at Centerville. She suffered life threatening injuries in that crash.

The three specific restaurants below will donate 20% of all sales between the hours of 4 pm and 8 pm to Ashley’s family to assist with her medical expenses.

Minden McDonald’s

1666 US Hwy 395

Minden, NV 89423

Carson City McDonald’s

3905 South Carson Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson City McDonald’s

2001 North Carson Street

Carson City, NV 89706