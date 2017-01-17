Nevada Jobless Rate Falls to 5.1%; Lowest in 9 Years - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Jobless Rate Falls to 5.1%; Lowest in 9 Years

Nevada's unemployment rate ended 2016 at 5.1%, the lowest in nine years.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Tuesday that in a year-to-year comparison, the jobless rate was down 1.2% in December, compared with the same month in 2015.

The numbers came out just hours ahead of Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's scheduled State of the State speech.

Sandoval says he's pleased that the state is setting employment records.

Unemployment peaked during the Great Recession at nearly 14 percent in 2010.

Chief state economist Bill Anderson says that as a category, trade, transportation and utilities grew fastest in 2016, adding 9,000 jobs.

Construction was up 10.4% over 2015, adding 7,200 jobs.

Nevada's unemployment rate was 5.2% in November. The figures are seasonally adjusted.

