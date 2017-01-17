Verdi Translator Impacting Reportedly Fixed

The Verdi TV District tells us that a crew headed up Peavine Mountain on Wednesday to attempt to fix the out of service television translator. Viewers have since told KTVN that their signal was restored around 1:00 p.m.

The Verdi translator, which is a small, secondary lower power transmitter, has been out of service since Friday, January 13th. Since then some KTVN viewers were not able to receive our station.

the Verdi TV District tells us their crews were delayed until Wednesday due to the weather and road conditions.