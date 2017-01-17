Operation Safer Streets Checks On High Risk Offenders - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Operation Safer Streets Checks On High Risk Offenders

The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) partnered with the regional gang unit to check on high risk offenders in Washoe County this January. 

Of the 97 home checks, five offenders were arrested for being in violation of their community supervision.

DPS says offenders are considered high risk with "lengthy criminal records, gang members, house arrest participants, registered sex offenders and Nevada Department of Corrections inmates placed on conditionally released programs."

Operation Safer Streets is meant to verify compliance on high risk offenders. Operations are conducted with local law enforcement on year-round.  Funding is made possible by the Justice Assistance Grant to support the Division. 

