Sparks High School Gets New Head Football Coach

Sparks High School has announced Brad Rose as the school's new Head Football Coach.

Rose is a 2005 graduate of Spanish Springs High School, and brings 11 years of coaching experience— one year at Butte College and ten years at North Valleys High School.

Most recently, Brad served as the offensive coordinator for North Valleys High School Varsity football team. Rose has also has many years of experience coaching baseball, track, and basketball at the high school level.

Coach Rose brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to their football program, and the WCSD says his passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. WCSD says the student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach.

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)