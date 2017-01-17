Pyramid Lake, State Route 446 Remain Closed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pyramid Lake, State Route 446 Remain Closed

NDOT says that SR 446 remains closed.

They say only tribal residents with a valid ID, emergency response vehicles and school buses are able to get through, but NDOT has to guide them.

NDOT says there are pilot cars at both ends of SR 446 to guide vehicles and that you may have to wait for the pilot car to arrive. 

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says Pyramid Lake remains closed to fishing and other recreational activities. 

Permits are not being sold to allow fishing at this time. 

The Tribe says Sutcliffe is still without most utilities and State Route 446 remains closed due to several washouts from Nixon to Sutcliffe.

The docks at Pelican Point have been severely damaged, and will require immediate repairs. 

The Tribe says it will notify the public when the lake reopens. 

For more information, go to www.pyramidlake.us.nsn

