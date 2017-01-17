NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Richmond Daniel Richmond

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Authorities say 81-year-old Daniel C. Richmond died Saturday at the Regional Medical Facility at the center. 

Richmond was committed from Clark County on November 19, 1980 and was serving 240 months to life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault with the victim under 16.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine a cause of death. 

Next of kin has been notified.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.