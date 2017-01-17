NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Authorities say 81-year-old Daniel C. Richmond died Saturday at the Regional Medical Facility at the center.

Richmond was committed from Clark County on November 19, 1980 and was serving 240 months to life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault with the victim under 16.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine a cause of death.

Next of kin has been notified.