Supreme Court Delays New Jersey Sports Betting Decision

Supreme Court Delays New Jersey Sports Betting Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court says it wants to hear more arguments before deciding whether to consider New Jersey's challenge to a federal sports betting ban.
    
The court had been expected to announce a decision Tuesday.
    
Instead, it asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in. That could mean several more months before a decision is made.
    
New Jersey is challenging a 1992 federal law that restricts sports betting to Nevada and three other states.
    
The four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA sued to stop New Jersey in 2012.
    
New Jersey claims the federal law violates the Constitution by preventing states from repealing their own laws.
    
Several states including Mississippi, West Virginia, Arizona, Louisiana and Wisconsin have joined New Jersey's effort.

