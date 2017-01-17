Crews Respond to Fire on Pittman Avenue in Sparks

The Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Pittman Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. By 10:00 a.m. crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots in the building.

The building is believed to be 24 Hour Coin Laundromat.

Crews say the roof of the laundromat collapsed early into the firefighting stage. Power was turned off, but has been turned back on to adjacent buildings.

According to officials, the building was locked at the time, and no one is believed to be inside.

No injuries have been reported.

There's no immediate word on what caused the fire and the fire is under investigation.