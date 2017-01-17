Search Suspended for Missing Flight MH370 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Search Suspended for Missing Flight MH370

Posted: Updated:

Malaysia Airlines says the search for Flight 370 has been "thorough and comprehensive."
    
The underwater search was ended Tuesday after three years of effort failed to find a trace of the plane. It disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.
    
The airline said it "remains hopeful that in the near future, new and significant information will come to light and the aircraft would eventually be located."
    
More recent analysis of debris that has washed ashore in the western Indian Ocean and other data indicated the plane crashed just north of the search zone. But the governments involved say the new information is not conclusive enough to justify a new search.

China says it will continue to keep in contact with other countries on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 even after the three countries ended the underwater search for the plane.
    
A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, told reporters that China remains "highly concerned" about the March 2014 crash that killed 239 people, nearly two-thirds of them Chinese.
    
Hua promised "close communication and cooperation" with Australia and Malaysia.
    
Some relatives of the Flight 370 victims said they weren't satisfied with rescue efforts and wanted them to continue.
    
Hua declined to comment on the search operation itself.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.