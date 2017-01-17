Search Suspended for Missing Flight MH370

Malaysia Airlines says the search for Flight 370 has been "thorough and comprehensive."



The underwater search was ended Tuesday after three years of effort failed to find a trace of the plane. It disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.



The airline said it "remains hopeful that in the near future, new and significant information will come to light and the aircraft would eventually be located."



More recent analysis of debris that has washed ashore in the western Indian Ocean and other data indicated the plane crashed just north of the search zone. But the governments involved say the new information is not conclusive enough to justify a new search.

China says it will continue to keep in contact with other countries on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 even after the three countries ended the underwater search for the plane.



A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, told reporters that China remains "highly concerned" about the March 2014 crash that killed 239 people, nearly two-thirds of them Chinese.



Hua promised "close communication and cooperation" with Australia and Malaysia.



Some relatives of the Flight 370 victims said they weren't satisfied with rescue efforts and wanted them to continue.



Hua declined to comment on the search operation itself.



