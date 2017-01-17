Sparks Police Looking for Robbery Suspect

On January 16th around 11:30 p.m, Sparks Police say two Sparks residents were walking to their apartment in the 300 block of 3rd Street when they were approached by a man in a black hoodie.

Police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the victims, after the victims handed the suspect money and other items the suspect left the area.

Both victims were unharmed.

The suspect was described as white, in his early 20's, 5-8 and 160 pounds, clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for assistance from the community with identifying the suspect of the robbery. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department Detective Division at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.