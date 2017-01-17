What to Expect for Tuesday's State of the State Address - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

What to Expect for Tuesday's State of the State Address

Governor Brian Sandoval is set to give his State of the State address on Tuesday night. There hasn't been any official release on what he will talk about, but many are speculating he will tout his past achievements and what he wants to see happen in his final two years as Nevada's 29th governor.

Job creation has been a center piece of Governor Sandoval's administration especially through bringing tech companies such as Tesla. He will likely tout Nevada's falling unemployment rate at 5.2% in November, the lowest since 2007, and plans to grow the workforce by expanding opportunities for high school students to take dual credit courses.

A controversial plan Governor Sandoval is expected to include is the funding of education savings accounts. ESAs have been through several court battles so many are looking forward to hearing how the governor plans to fund them and what changes he wants to see made so it is passed in the coming legislature.

Over the summer, Governor Sandoval held a summit seeking ways to curb opioid abuse in Nevada. He will likely want to implement many of the recommendations from that summit such as working to ensure prescription drug abusers get into rehabilitation and more ways to identify physicians who over prescribe opioids.

State Senator and Majority leader Aaron Ford of Las Vegas will deliver the response.

The State of the State Address will be aired live on Channel 2 at 6 p.m. Tuesday and live streamed on our home page.

