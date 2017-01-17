Being Aware of the Avalanche Danger

The BLM says the MM 155 Fire southwest of Winnemucca in Pershing County is 22,361 acres and 97% contained.More >>
A brush fire that broke out in the 1900 block of C Street in Sparks quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.More >>
The BLM says a fire southeast of Winnemucca in Pershing County is 50% contained. The 11,590-acre Grass Valley Fire started on Monday along the east side of Grass Valley Road.More >>
The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is encouraging adopters to not judge a book by its cover, or in this case, judge a pup by its spots. For about a month now, the shelter has removed all breed labels from its description of adoptable dogs.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>
