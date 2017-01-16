MLK Day Caravan 2017

For decades, northern Nevada has honored Martin Luther King, Jr. with a variety of events. One of those is a caravan on US Route 395 that was named after the civil rights leader.

"This is a coalition of all of us getting together in the community here in Reno-Sparks and remembering him, and we're gonna go down a historic part of the highway that's named after Dr. Martin Luther King,” says Patricia Gallimore, President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP.

This year, dozens gathered at Bethel AME in Sparks for coffee and camaraderie before hitting the road. After the images of Dr. King are taped to the windows, some 30 cars line up for the pilgrimage.

Angelo Cooper remembers when his dad launched this initiative 19 years ago; "My father had a passion for Martin Luther King, that was his hero, and kinda, his way of showing respect and carrying on Dr. King's legacy was creating this caravan."

It was Angelo’s father, the late Reverend Onie Cooper who was responsible for having a 22 mile stretch of highway 395 in the Reno-Sparks area named after Dr. King. Today, his wife ensures the annual, traditional drive on the memorial highway continues. "The Martin Luther King committee is community, it's inter-faith and it's free. He, my husband, Onie, wanted to make sure it was kept that way,” says Mary Cooper.

"I'd like to see more communication and more talk, but also more action, putting those words into action,” says Angelo about his hope for the future of our community.

Martin Luther King's famous "I have a dream" speech in 1963 was a call to end racism in the United States. Today, modern day civil rights leaders say we're doing a decent job of it in northern Nevada.

Gallimore says "What's so great about this community is everybody comes together, not just blacks, we have whites, we have Asians, we have African Americans, we have everyone here."

"Remember the great strides that Martin Luther King brought us to this day and also keep them in mind for today and just don't forget it after this day", says Angelo.