Reports: Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Who Killed 39 Caught

Turkish media reports say police have caught the alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.



The private Dogan news agency and other media say the suspect was caught in Istanbul's district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday.



The Islamic State group has claimed has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

