Ice Threat Lingers for Some Midwest States; Storms in Texas

A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions, while strong storms are moving through the Houston area.



While the weekend's storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.



Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are expected to see a mix of rain and freezing rain on Monday.



Strong storms moved through Houston on Monday morning, following a night of storms.

Authorities say at least 30 homes have been damaged when a severe storm rolled through parts of Texas.



The Frisco Fire Department says one homeowner reported that the windows had been blown out. A chimney blew over on another streets and trees and fences were also damaged during the storm Sunday night.



No injuries were reported.



About 33,000 customers were without power during the height of the storm, but most of those outages had been restored early Monday.

There was at least one tornado in Texas on Sunday evening, and severe weather kept some fans, the Packers and a few Cowboys inside Dallas' AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the NFL divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

