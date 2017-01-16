Nevada Judge Clarifies Order in Challenge to School Choice Program

A Nevada judge has revised a previous order in a legal challenge to the state's voucher-style Education Savings Account program to allow the treasurer's office to continue to accept applications.



The Las Vegas Review-Journal (https://goo.gl/JefNj4) reports that District Judge James Wilson's order more closely aligns a previous injunction with a state Supreme Court decision that found only the program's funding source unconstitutional.



Wilson's latest order grants a motion by Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt, who says the program can be fully implemented once the funding issue is resolved.



The state Supreme Court in September upheld some major parts of the program but ruled that the program's funding mechanism should remain blocked.



Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he plans to include a funding source for the accounts in his proposed budget.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt issued the following statement after a district court ruling on the Education Savings Account program:



“We are pleased that the district court agreed with our interpretation of the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision. It remains crystal clear that ESAs are constitutional and can be fully implemented once the funding technicality is addressed.”

Two days later Laxalt issued the following statement after District Court Judge Eric Johnson’s order concerning the Education Savings Account (ESA) program:



“We are pleased that yet another District Court Judge agreed with our interpretation of the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision on Nevada’s pioneering Education Savings Account law. Following District Court Judge Wilson’s order last week, it remains clear that ESAs are a constitutional effort to enhance the education of all and that ESAs can be fully implemented once the program receives funding from the Legislature.”

The ACLU Nevada released this statement:

"The Nevada Supreme Court declared Nevada’s voucher scheme to be unconstitutional and ordered the program to be permanently enjoined. We are disappointed that the District Court decided instead to institute an order that allows the State to continue to take steps towards implementing an unconstitutional and discriminatory program.

“If implemented, Nevada’s voucher program will enable state tax payer money to be funneled to private schools where discrimination against students and teachers on the basis of religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability occurs on a daily basis. Many of the voucher eligible schools will reject or dis-enroll a student who is LGBTQ, or whose parents are LGBTQ. As one voucher eligible school puts it, students must ‘refrain from participating . . . homosexuality or other sexual perversions . . .’ Moreover, many of these schools refuse to accommodate students with special needs, and will not accept a student unless they adhere to a certain faith,” said Amy Rose, legal director of the ACLU of Nevada.

Any Nevada voucher program for private schools that is funded with public money will promote segregation and discrimination—something expressly illegal in the public education system. "

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)